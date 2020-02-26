Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published 7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus 00:34 A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee. Twitter users whose wives work there say the women were ordered to hide in their offices. Law enforcement arrived at around 2:10pm....