Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, the city's police chief said.
