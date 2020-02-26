Global  

Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

Reuters India Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, the city's police chief said.
News video: 7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus

7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus 00:34

 A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee. Twitter users whose wives work there say the women were ordered to hide in their offices. Law enforcement arrived at around 2:10pm....

At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting [Video]At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Multiple deaths after shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee [Video]Multiple deaths after shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police were responding to a &quot;critical incident&quot; at the Molson Coors Beverage Co facility on Wednesday, with local media reporting a mass shooting that caused multiple..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


6 dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an...
Japan Today

At least seven people dead, including gunman from shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee

At least seven people were killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, including a gunman, during a shooting at the Molson Coors campus.  
USATODAY.com

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Milwaukee mass shooting leaves six people dead including gunman https://t.co/Rkaql35kqN https://t.co/wkGH9PwwXK 8 minutes ago

osfluq01

osfluq #TPV *🇻🇪🇻🇪🇺🇸 RT @USATODAY: 7 people are dead, including a gunman, on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel h… 8 minutes ago

bluntcasm

SandyG-eezus what's going on?! 🇺🇸 Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/cNynVZxwiX 10 minutes ago

bettycjung

Betty C. Jung Six dead including gunman in Milwaukee mass shooting https://t.co/gXEmt4YGBm via @nbcnews #MolsonCoorsBreweryShooting 12 minutes ago

dawgtildeath

dawg lover❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @kandibar2011: 7 people confirmed dead including the gunman at Miller Coors in Milwaukee WI. It's confirmed the shooter was an employee… 14 minutes ago

dan_militarycol

Dan Liston 7 people are dead, including a gunman, on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, according to the Milwaukee Journal… https://t.co/s714a6riDH 17 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Multiple people dead, including shooter, Milwaukee mayor says https://t.co/n9QtM4QQbG (CNN)Five employees were… https://t.co/mS2bkCMeA9 18 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS 5 People Killed At Milwaukee Brewing Headquarters; Gunman Also Dead - NPR 5 People Killed At Milwaukee Brewing Hea… https://t.co/c9RNIAPBsk 20 minutes ago

