Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus

Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus

Reuters India Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship with more than 6,000 people aboard was given permission on Wednesday to dock in Mexico after passengers were denied entry in two Caribbean ports due to fears, later disproven, that a crew member was infected with the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun [Video]California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun

Passengers boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship on a three-day voyage to the resort city of Ensenada on Mexico&apos;s Baja coast were unfazed by reports of the virus, but vowed to wash their hands.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun [Video]California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun

Passengers boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship on a three-day voyage to the resort city of Ensenada on Mexico's Baja coast were unfazed by reports of the virus, but vowed to wash their hands.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian nationals still on cruise ship to be tested for coronavirus: Embassy

Indians, who are still on board a cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast, will be tested for the novel coronavirus infection by the Japanese authorities. The...
IndiaTimes

Two more Indians on board cruise ship test positive for coronavirus: Embassy

Two more Indian crew members on board a cruise ship moored off the Japan coast have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected Indians...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

24sante_fr

BonneSante Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus https://t.co/OV9yOllCFF 12 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus https://t.co/4kBb0wQxPJ 29 minutes ago

NieveCecilia

@CECY RT @Univ_inenglish: #CoronavirusMexico: #MSCCruises said the medical records of the #MSCMeraviglia show “one single case of common seasonal… 29 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus https://t.co/IU2HzlbpcK 43 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/PMR2BfMdtA via @skinnergj 43 minutes ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Cruise operator in talks with Mexico to allow ship to dock amid coronavirus… (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/FJyYkB86Ix 49 minutes ago

Today2410

Today24 Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus https://t.co/nugPSg6jpU 55 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus https://t.co/H8rPf9K4va https://t.co/rg7UbUYWXS 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.