Trump tells Americans coronavirus risk is low, puts Pence in charge of U.S. response

Reuters India Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the looming global health crisis.
News video: Trump: Coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low'

Trump: Coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low' 02:09

 President Trump told reporters Wednesday that the risk of coronavirus to Americans is &quot;very low.&quot;

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Announces Vice President Head Of Corona Task Force [Video]WEB EXTRA: President Trump Announces Vice President Head Of Corona Task Force

President Trump is putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus response. The vice president says he will work with the coronavirus task force and “bring to the president the best..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published

Trump: Coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low' [Video]Trump: Coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low'

President Trump told reporters Wednesday that the risk of coronavirus to Americans is "very low."

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:09Published


Trump says coronavirus risk is low, puts Pence in charge of U.S. response

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S....
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caIndiaTimesHinduFrance 24IndependentSeekingAlpha

Coronavirus updates: Trump says could boost funds to 'whatever's appropriate'

US President Donald Trump has put VP Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the response to the coronavirus outbreak. He also said that eight of the 15 Americans...
Deutsche Welle


