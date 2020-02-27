Global  

Sanitizer being sold online for $268 a bottle as Coronavirus panic spreads

CTV News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
As fear spreads over the novel coronavirus, some consumers are stockpiling hand sanitizer, leading to empty shelves in Toronto. In fact, some third-party sellers online are jacking up sanitizer prices to ten times or more the regular price.
