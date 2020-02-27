Sanitizer being sold online for $268 a bottle as Coronavirus panic spreads Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

As fear spreads over the novel coronavirus , some consumers are stockpiling hand sanitizer , leading to empty shelves in Toronto. In fact, some third-party sellers online are jacking up sanitizer prices to ten times or more the regular price. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this