House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime

Watch VideoThe House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would classify lynching as a federal hate crime.



On Wednesday, the House voted 410-4 to approve the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. The bill is named after one of the most famous figures associated with the targeted violence.



