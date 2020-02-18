Global  

Covid-19: 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship land in Delhi

Khaleej Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
As many as 138 Indians were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship.
