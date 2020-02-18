Covid-19: 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship land in Delhi

A special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit...

119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship land in Delhi on AI flight As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on...

Zee News 6 hours ago



