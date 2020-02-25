Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: Outbreak Has Reached at Least 44 Countries

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The virus is on every continent but Antarctica, with more new cases now being reported outside China than within it.
News video: WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic 01:22

 GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing concern and prompting the WHO to say countries should be in 'a phase of preparedness' for a possible...

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases [Video]South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595. The figure is the largest reported..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global cases top 80,000, 2 more in Thailand: Virus update

Thailand recorded two new cases of coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak to countries from Italy to Iran sparked concerns about a pandemic, with the number...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •WorldNews

Coronavirus: Covid-19 outbreak worsens with 45 countries confirming virus infections

Coronavirus: Covid-19 outbreak worsens with 45 countries confirming virus infectionsA person in California is believed to be the first person to contract coronavirus despite not having travelled outside the United States or coming into contact...
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

JummyNBC

Jummy Olabanji RT @NBCNewsWorld: LATEST: McDonalds workers in Hubei province in China don protective suits amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/MaDgh9E… 15 seconds ago

khan_bar

(عبدالبر )ABDUL BAR RT @AJEnglish: The world is 'on the brink of a coronavirus pandemic'. Follow the latest on the #COVID19 outbreak: https://t.co/DOybi16EED… 24 seconds ago

katherinecaes

katrien caes Coronavirus news: Japan closes all schools as Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages - live updates https://t.co/z0s8HqrAPk 24 seconds ago

mikeyhorse

Mike RT @guardian: Coronavirus news: Japan closes all schools as Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages - live updates https://t.co/lc24KeXf37 26 seconds ago

khan_bar

(عبدالبر )ABDUL BAR RT @AJEnglish: "I am ready to protect everyone from Lombardy and anyone who comes into contact with me.” Governor of Italy’s Lombardy reg… 30 seconds ago

MoralishMe

🌊Moralish🌊 20 countries confirm new coronavirus cases as outbreak surges outside China: Live updates https://t.co/w2IAxD150R 1 minute ago

lssullivan8

lisa y sullivan U.S. and South Korea postpone joint military operations https://t.co/cc8xLRdXWd via @NBCNews 1 minute ago

ImmoralishMe

🌊Immoralish🌊 20 countries confirm new coronavirus cases as outbreak surges outside China: Live updates https://t.co/WPfCwd3qHz 2 minutes ago

