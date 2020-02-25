Global  

News24.com | Coronavirus ruins birthday | Delhi death toll: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong: Leap year birthday ruined by virus fears | Victim of Delhi violence buried as riots' death toll rises to 27; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
News video: Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News

Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News 02:58

 CURFEW HAS BEEN IMPOSED IN 4 AREAS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI AS THE UNREST CONTINUES. 4000 COPS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED. DELHI POLICE, CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE, RAPID ACTION FORCE, SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL HAS BEEN DEPLOYED. DELHI POLICE HAS MOBILIED ADDITIONAL FORCES. 11 FIRS HAVE BEEN REGISTERED. DEATH TOLL IN...

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to our state.

Rangoli Supports Neena Gupta, Akshay Sara Dhanush Atrangi Re, Deepika's Doll | Top 10 News [Video]Rangoli Supports Neena Gupta, Akshay Sara Dhanush Atrangi Re, Deepika's Doll | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel insults Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's starrer film Atrangi Re to kick start their shooting, Deepika Padukone's doll in market are among the top 10 news..

News24.com | Trump talks coronavirus | WHO warns world: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session | 'This is not a drill,' WHO director warns; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
News24 Also reported by •Zee News

Top News of the Day | Feb 28, 2020: 5% reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra, rise in Delhi riots death toll and more

Top news of the day on Friday was the rise in the death toll related to Delhi riots. In other big news, the Maharashtra government has said it will provide 5%...
DNA

