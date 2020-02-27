Global  

ICE has run facial-recognition searches on millions of Maryland drivers

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Maryland defied federal guidelines in 2013 when it created driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. But in recent years, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have had direct access to the records in what immigrant rights advocates say is a betrayal of trust.
