Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia opinion

News24.com | Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia opinion

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has filed suit against The New York Times over an OpEd article about links to Russia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming [Video]Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia opinion article

Campaign wants to hold the newspaper 'accountable for intentionally publishing false statements' against Trump.
Al Jazeera

Trump campaign sues New York Times for libel

Lawsuit says the newspaper ran false claims about Russia conspiracy in 2019 opinion piece
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.