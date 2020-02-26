Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Man with Coronavirus Executed in North Korea; COVID-19 Execution to Hide Positive Cases

Man with Coronavirus Executed in North Korea; COVID-19 Execution to Hide Positive Cases

HNGN Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Man with Coronavirus Executed in North Korea; COVID-19 Execution to Hide Positive CasesNorth Korea claims that they are free from any threat of coronavirus infection and that the dreaded disease has not crossed their borders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak 02:18

 South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases [Video]South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595. The figure is the largest reported..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus [Video]Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

A controversial and secretive religious sect in South Korea is facing the biggest crisis in its 36-year history, after hundreds of its members tested positive for coronavirus. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •WorldNewseuronewsReutersReuters IndiaEurasia ReviewSeattlePI.com

Plans to test 200,000 church members for coronavirus in South Korea where 169 new cases have been reported

An American soldier is among 169 new coronavirus cases reported by health authorities in South Korea, with plans to test more than 200,000 members of a church.
SBS Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.