Putin rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had rejected an offer to use body doubles for personal protection during a conflict with Chechnya. Speaking in an interview with the news agency Tass, another segment of which was released Thursday, Putin said the plan dated back to the early 2000s. He said that it […]
Putin says he refused to use body doubles during Chechen war

Putin says he refused to use body doubles during Chechen warRussian president says rejected proposal came at ‘most difficult moment of fighting terrorism’ The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said he had rejected an...
Putin dismisses rumours he uses body doubles for security

The Russian president says the idea was mooted during the Chechen War in the early 2000s.
