Britain wants to see 'good progress' on Canada-style trade deal with EU by June

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for trade talks with the European Union that puts it on a collision course with Brussels, saying it was ready to walk away if "good progress" was not made by June.
News video: UK prepared to ditch EU trade talks in June

UK prepared to ditch EU trade talks in June 02:46

 The UK has warned the EU it will walk away from trade talks in June unless there is a "broad outline" of a deal.

UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate [Video]UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

The UK government has unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union, saying it will walk away with no deal at the end of the transition period In December if..

Johnson Tells Brussels UK Will Walk Without A Deal [Video]Johnson Tells Brussels UK Will Walk Without A Deal

Boris Johnson warned the EU that Britain will not follow any of its rules in a future trade deal. In a speech on Monday, the prime minister will set out his desire for a loose relationship with..

UK-EU deal should use international standards for auto trade

Britain's future trade deal with the European Union should facilitate auto trade based on international standards on vehicle safety and environmental protection,...
Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal

Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs...
