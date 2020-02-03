Britain wants to see 'good progress' on Canada-style trade deal with EU by June

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for trade talks with the European Union that puts it on a collision course with Brussels, saying it was ready to walk away if "good progress" was not made by June.



Recent related videos from verified sources UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate The UK government has unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union, saying it will walk away with no deal at the end of the transition period In December if.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:55Published 1 week ago Johnson Tells Brussels UK Will Walk Without A Deal Boris Johnson warned the EU that Britain will not follow any of its rules in a future trade deal. In a speech on Monday, the prime minister will set out his desire for a loose relationship with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:25Published on February 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources UK-EU deal should use international standards for auto trade Britain's future trade deal with the European Union should facilitate auto trade based on international standards on vehicle safety and environmental protection,...

Reuters 1 week ago



Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this