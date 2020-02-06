There are 2 different species of red pandas, genetic study shows

Global  

Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals.
 Cute, fuzzy, and bumbling, red pandas are beloved of many wildlife watchers. Scientists have now learned they exist as two seperate species, which may help conservation efforts as their numbers dwindle. Matthew Larotonda reports.

