High-stakes Los Angeles DA’s race: Status quo vs. reform
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to lead the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office, is fighting for a third term as Los Angeles County district attorney against a former police chief who says Lacey is too protective of law enforcement and puts too many people of color behind bars. Her chief […]
NCIS: Los Angeles 11x16 "Alsiyadun" Season 11 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - When Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri (guest star Kiari “Offset” Cephus), to help get her back, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 1st on...