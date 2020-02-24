Global  

High-stakes Los Angeles DA's race: Status quo vs. reform

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to lead the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office, is fighting for a third term as Los Angeles County district attorney against a former police chief who says Lacey is too protective of law enforcement and puts too many people of color behind bars. Her chief […]
