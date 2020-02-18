Global  

Venezuelan coach fired after two months at Brazilian club

Venezuelan coach fired after two months at Brazilian club

Reuters India Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Atletico Mineiro fired Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel on Thursday, less than two months after he took charge and hours after their shock Brazilian Cup defeat by lower league Afogados da Ingazeira.
