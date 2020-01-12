Global  

'Human error' caused false Pickering, Ont. nuclear alert, investigation reveals

CTV News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The false emergency alert that triggered a province-wide wave of panic about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was due to “human error,” according to an Ontario government-led investigation that also revealed a breakdown in communication exacerbated the problem.
Emergency Nuclear Alert Sent By Accident Frightens The Stuffing Out Of Canadians [Video]Emergency Nuclear Alert Sent By Accident Frightens The Stuffing Out Of Canadians

Canadians near the city of Pickering, Ontario, received a terrifying push alert on Sunday. According to Business Insider, it was about an 'incident' at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


