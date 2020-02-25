Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: A global pandemic?

Coronavirus: A global pandemic?

Al Jazeera Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
With infections spreading to more countries every day, the effects of the virus appear to be very close to meeting the definition of a pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic 01:21

 The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corona Virus Has Hit America [Video]Corona Virus Has Hit America

Dr. Syra Madad joins the Tam Fam to break down and put into perspective the real threat of the corona virus outbreak and preventative measures we all need to take to stop the spread of this pandemic.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:02Published

Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak [Video]Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak

President Donald Trump has been trying to deal with the coronavirus effects and he’s been outspoken about it on Twitter. According to health experts from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Worldwide economic growth could shrink by more than $1 trillion if coronavirus becomes a global pandemic, one research firm warns

Worldwide economic growth could shrink by more than $1 trillion if coronavirus becomes a global pandemic, one research firm warns· *Oxford Economics projects the coronavirus could wipe out $1.1 trillion from their baseline worldwide gross domestic product forecast if it morphs into a...
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsmaxSBS

'The worst is yet to come': Global stocks plummet as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic

'The worst is yet to come': Global stocks plummet as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic** · *Global stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors braced for the novel coronavirus to escalate into a global pandemic.* · *The flu-like illness has...
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsmaxSBSProactive InvestorsReuters

Tweets about this

iron24833187

iron RT @charliekirk11: Elizabeth Warren just introduced a bill to redirect funds from border security to fight the Coronavirus She wants to op… 4 seconds ago

amakustic

Ama♡ RT @aproko_doctor: 47 countries now with cases of the Coronavirus. Japan is closing all this schools in March to try and contain the virus… 4 seconds ago

BlgaethGaeth

Barbara Gaeth RT @Yascha_Mounk: We knew that a new coronavirus could cause a global pandemic. And yet we underinvested in the response. We know that dru… 11 seconds ago

MindingsStu

Stuart Arnott On the verge of a global pandemic, America’s screwed up health service is wondering how it can turn a profit sellin… https://t.co/UEtv3T0FRm 13 seconds ago

squaremouth

Squaremouth The coronavirus outbreak has reached almost every continent, leading to reports of an impending global pandemic. We… https://t.co/aAo0VTPpdX 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.