Disturbing 'Greta' decal bearing Alta. oilfield company logo drawing criticism Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A central Alberta-based oil company is being lambasted online for a graphic which appears to depict the rape of 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg. 👓 View full article

