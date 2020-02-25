Global  

Brexit: UK warns it could walk away from EU trade talks

Al Jazeera Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
UK issues threat before formal talks set to begin in days, once again raising the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: EU ministers agree UK trade talks mandate

EU ministers agree UK trade talks mandate 02:48

 Ministers from the EU have approved their mandate for post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate [Video]UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

The UK government has unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union, saying it will walk away with no deal at the end of the transition period In December if "good..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Brexit briefing: 308 days until the end of the transition period [Video]Brexit briefing: 308 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Brexit: Boris Johnson claims UK prepared to leave EU with no deal at end of ...

Brexit: Boris Johnson claims UK prepared to leave EU with no deal at end of ...Boris Johnson is ready to walk away from Brexit trade talks and prepare the UK to leave the EU without a deal at the end of the year if sufficient progress is...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News

Battle lines drawn for Brexit trade talks

The substance of the Brexit trade talks is due to be finalised as ministers on both sides of the Channel prepare to sign-off on their negotiation red lines.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC NewsWorldNews

