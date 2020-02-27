Global  

Coronavirus: California monitoring more than 8,000 people as number of cases soar

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
California governor Gavin Newsom says more than 8,000 people in the state are being monitored for coronavirus infections.
News video: Italy: Three More Dead From Coronavirus

Italy: Three More Dead From Coronavirus 00:34

 Three more people have died in Italy from coronavirus. This brings the death toll from the worst outbreak of the illness in Europe to 17. Also, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 650, reports Reuters. The number had been 528 cases at a news conference some seven hours earlier. The vast...

Many Friday Prayers Cancelled As Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Many Friday Prayers Cancelled As Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Iran announced on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26. According to Reuters, it's by far the highest number outside China. The total number of infected people in Iran now stands..

Fresh cases of coronavirus in the UK [Video]Fresh cases of coronavirus in the UK

One in Northern Ireland and two more patients in England test positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of UK cases to 16.

Two more coronavirus cases in UK bring total to 15

Two further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 15, England's chief medical officer Chris...
A video-conferencing company is surging on speculation the coronavirus outbreak will make more people work from home (ZM)

A video-conferencing company is surging on speculation the coronavirus outbreak will make more people work from home (ZM)** · *Zoom Video Communications has soared more than 5% this week as investors bet coronavirus will have workforces working remotely.* · *A CDC official...
