California monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus, awaiting test kits

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday that health officials are monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus symptoms after they arrived in the state from domestic commercial flights.
News video: Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed

Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed 02:09

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S. from unknown origin. Anne Makovec reports. (2/27/20)

California monitoring 8,400 for possible coronavirus but lacks test kits

California is monitoring more than 8,400 people for coronavirus symptoms after arrival on commercial flights, but the state lacks test kits and is being held...
Reuters

UNREAL: Hawaii has tested exactly ZERO people for coronavirus... still waiting for test kits from the CDC

(Natural News) Now we know why Hawaii hasn’t reported any coronavirus infections even though numerous infected people seem to be identified after flying...
NaturalNews.com


