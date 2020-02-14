Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA

Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Wine bottle's original cork was removed and replaced, investigators say
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening [Video]LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening

From February 22 thru March 14, 2020It was a bit of an adjustment on opening night when the role of Elizabeth was being acted by someone other than the singer. If not for the exquisite voice of..

Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished

Funeral of tragic My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins [Video]Funeral of tragic My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins

Mourners wearing red and black gathered for the Valentine's Day funeral of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins Billy and Joey Smith.The bodies of the twins, aged 32, were found together just days after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Tweets about this

LFVCL

LUIZ LESSA Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA https://t.co/kzLYhsD1Nr 9 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA https://t.co/5iffkHYy5g 19 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA https://t.co/Fxsst721N7 49 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA https://t.co/fVkt8d87Z0 1 hour ago

Littlesparrow9

Little sparrow RT @Independent: Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA https://t.co/NatTzSdhYs 2 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Woman died after taking one sip of wine laced with MDMA https://t.co/NatTzSdhYs 2 hours ago

ElizabethTox

Dr. Elizabeth, Pathologist v.2-DABT RT @eapcct: Tox on the day! 27 February 2020. Belgian prosecutors issue an alert over a woman who died after taking a sip of wine from a ta… 4 hours ago

eapcct

EAPCCT Tox on the day! 27 February 2020. Belgian prosecutors issue an alert over a woman who died after taking a sip of wi… https://t.co/0jnwOfoI24 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.