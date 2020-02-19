Russian President Vladimir Putin confirms body-double theory but said he never used one

IANS Tweets #Russian President Vladimir Putin (@KremlinRussia_E) is very upbeat on scientific and engineering progress, but sti… https://t.co/Q6pWFFIS19 26 seconds ago

samir_patil RT @RaveenKr: "To forgive a terrorist is up to God, but to send them to God for forgiveness is up to me."... ~ "Vladimir Putin" Russ… 6 minutes ago

Adewale Anderson RT @AJEnglish: Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges he declined offer to use body double for public appearances https://t.co/WW5hL… 6 minutes ago

judi rayner 🔶🇪🇺🎪🕷️ RT @Turloughc: "A week later, Firtash was bailed out by Vasily Anisimov, the billionaire who heads the Russian Judo Federation, and an ally… 14 minutes ago

Betül Hoş RT @TheAshokSingh: To forgive a terrorist is up to God, but to send them to God for forgiveness is up to me. "Vladimir putin" the Russian p… 43 minutes ago

riazsheiq RT @axios: NEW: The Trump campaign is suing the New York Times for libel over an opinion article that claimed the campaign had an "overarch… 46 minutes ago

The effect to your cause RT @Reuters: Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next week to discuss the fighting in th… 52 minutes ago