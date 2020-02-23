Pope Francis falls sick one day after supporting coronavirus victims

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness 00:57 Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness The penitential mass was meant to mark the beginning of Lent. The nature of the 82-year-old pope's illness was not released by the Vatican. The pope was seen sneezing and coughing during the mass on Ash Wednesday. Clergy also refrained from the...