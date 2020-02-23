Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pope Francis falls sick one day after supporting coronavirus victims

Pope Francis falls sick one day after supporting coronavirus victims

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Pope Francis falls sick one day after supporting coronavirus victimsJust one day after Pope Francis gave support to coronavirus victims, the head of the Catholic Church has come down with a "slight indisposition".The illness forced the Pope to cancel a penitential Mass in Rome, the Vatican said.The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness

Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness 00:57

 Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness The penitential mass was meant to mark the beginning of Lent. The nature of the 82-year-old pope's illness was not released by the Vatican. The pope was seen sneezing and coughing during the mass on Ash Wednesday. Clergy also refrained from the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness [Video]Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Pope appears to reject Trump's Middle East peace plan [Video]Pope appears to reject Trump's Middle East peace plan

Pope Francis has warned against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis 'sick' one day after meeting masked Ash Wednesday audience  


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •FOXNews.comHNGNCNAWorldNewsThe Verge

Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for ‘slight’ illness

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is sick and he skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town on Thursday, officials said. The Vatican said the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CNACatholic Culture

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdegunleRofiat

adegunle rofiat RT @daily_nigerian: Pope Francis falls sick after meeting Coronavirus infected persons https://t.co/eQpl1rpUgu https://t.co/eajUgn19EE 35 minutes ago

silver_leehae

지혜 SS8後遺症 RT @SaharaReporters: Pope Francis Falls Sick A Day After Supporting People With #Coronavirus | Sahara Reporters There was no word about th… 4 hours ago

GreatHeretic

Great Heretic Incredible news. @Pontifex prays for #Coronavirus victims and then falls sick. https://t.co/DlZfjRttIH 4 hours ago

economicng

Economic Confidentia Pope Francis falls sick after meeting Coronavirus infected persons https://t.co/UbWf2PGdaf 11 hours ago

thenewsdigestng

News Digest Pope Francis falls sick after meeting Coronavirus infected persons https://t.co/djLEEau9D2 https://t.co/Nsa6dtks63 12 hours ago

NewsDigestNG

News Digest Nigeria RT @thenewsdigestng: Pope Francis falls sick after meeting Coronavirus infected persons https://t.co/1pHRHHSlco https://t.co/ai1HuvlD16 13 hours ago

NewsDigestNG

News Digest Nigeria RT @thenewsdigestng: Pope Francis falls sick after meeting Coronavirus infected persons https://t.co/1pHRHHSlco https://t.co/IYGl0DuzEP 13 hours ago

GidadoYS

Gidado Shuaib Pope Francis falls sick after meeting Coronavirus infected persons https://t.co/IrPrgxQyYr https://t.co/Y6M93Vmc1g 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.