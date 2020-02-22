Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Bernie Sanders will swing through North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts in the coming days. Elizabeth Warren will make stops in Texas and Arkansas. Amy Klobuchar will be in…
On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...
While Democrats sparred on stage during South Carolina debate, voters expressed disappointment in the aggressive attacks between the candidates. (Feb. 26)
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR •CBS News •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
White House Patch The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but many candidates are focusing on the 14 states voting on Super… https://t.co/GtFagikEjn 41 seconds ago