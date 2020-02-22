Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms

White House Patch The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but many candidates are focusing on the 14 states voting on Super… https://t.co/GtFagikEjn 41 seconds ago

BCNN1 Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms https://t.co/3FNIYxWWIc https://t.co/Z8LwMm9Fdc 22 minutes ago

Keith Evans Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms https://t.co/xnxPqYIjNQ 29 minutes ago

FOX56 NEWS WOLF-TV Bernie Sanders will swing through North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts in the coming days. Elizabeth Warren w… https://t.co/zwz0HQfh2h 38 minutes ago

Mark Hultmark 🌈 Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms (from @AP) https://t.co/cYGQthbPDi 42 minutes ago

WPFO FOX23 The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the… https://t.co/8vXMEF5dsz 46 minutes ago