Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms

Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms

Japan Today Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders will swing through North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts in the coming days. Elizabeth Warren will make stops in Texas and Arkansas. Amy Klobuchar will be in…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? 00:30

 On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...

Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina [Video]GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging GOP voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published

All eyes on South Carolina primary [Video]All eyes on South Carolina primary

Joe Biden received a major endorsement in South Carolina. It comes after Democrats took on frontrunner Bernie Sanders in a recent debate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Voters' questions for presidential candidates

Democrats will face off for the 10th presidential debate on Tuesday in South Carolina, which is co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate

While Democrats sparred on stage during South Carolina debate, voters expressed disappointment in the aggressive attacks between the candidates. (Feb. 26)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhiteHousePatch

White House Patch The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but many candidates are focusing on the 14 states voting on Super… https://t.co/GtFagikEjn 41 seconds ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News @richardwhitmir @stephendeide @ManhattanInst @CityJournal @KarenHinton Dems focus on Super Tuesday even as South Ca… https://t.co/9geAE7xRo8 11 minutes ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms https://t.co/3FNIYxWWIc https://t.co/Z8LwMm9Fdc 22 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms https://t.co/xnxPqYIjNQ 29 minutes ago

FOX56WOLF

FOX56 NEWS WOLF-TV Bernie Sanders will swing through North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts in the coming days. Elizabeth Warren w… https://t.co/zwz0HQfh2h 38 minutes ago

hultmark_mark

Mark Hultmark 🌈 Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms (from @AP) https://t.co/cYGQthbPDi 42 minutes ago

FOX23Maine

WPFO FOX23 The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the… https://t.co/8vXMEF5dsz 46 minutes ago

WGME

CBS 13 News The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the… https://t.co/M6ujYDmMWZ 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.