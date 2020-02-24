Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > RCMP admits to using controversial Clearview AI facial recognition technology

RCMP admits to using controversial Clearview AI facial recognition technology

CTV News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The RCMP revealed Thursday that the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) has been using facial recognition technology by controversial tech company Clearview AI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Facial recognition being used on cows?

Facial recognition being used on cows? 00:37

 Facial recognition being used on cows?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket [Video]Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket

Marty, a large, googly-eyed robot, has a friendly face and charming name, but a very serious job. He moves slowly through the aisles of this "Stop & Shop" supermarket in White Plains, New York, using..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

China's upgraded facial recognition technology can identify masked faces during COVID-19 outbreak [Video]China's upgraded facial recognition technology can identify masked faces during COVID-19 outbreak

A tech company in China has upgraded its facial recognition technology to be able to identify people wearing face masks during COVID-19 outbreak. The video captured by Beijing Television on February..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

RCMP's use of Clearview AI facial recognition technology under investigation

The federal privacy commissioner is opening an investigation into how the RCMP uses facial recognition technology, a day after the national police force...
CBC.ca

Clearview said its facial recognition app was only for law enforcement as it courted private companies

After claiming that it would only sell its controversial facial recognition software to law enforcement agencies, a new report suggests that Clearview AI is less...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.