U.S. stock market drops amid coronavirus fears

CBS News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
As Coronavirus cases spread throughout the world, the fear and uncertainty is taking a drastic toll on the financial markets. Meg Oliver reports.
News video: Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears 01:08

 Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years. On Tuesday, the CDC urged Americans to prepare for the expectation...

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territory [Video]Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territory

Fear the coronavirus is turning into a pandemic sparked another major stampede out of stocks, prompting the worst point-drop for the Dow in history as stocks crumbled 4 percent. Conway G. Gittens looks..

Recent related news from verified sources

It's Not Just the Coronavirus That's Causing Stock Market Volatility

Though fears that SARS-CoV-2 will become a major global health crisis are pushing share prices downward, there are other factors at play.
Motley Fool

Tips for fighting coronavirus-driven market chaos, profitable options trades, and the 'next Berkshire Hathaway'

Dear Readers, It's been a rough week in the market as spreading coronavirus fears have sent stocks tumbling and economists scrambling to lower their global...
Business Insider

