FactChecking Trump’s Coronavirus Press Conference

FactCheck.org Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
FactChecking Trump’s Coronavirus Press ConferenceFacing a declining stock market and criticism from Democrats, President Donald Trump and other officials have minimized the risks of the coronavirus to the U.S. and given inaccurate and misleading information about the new virus.

The post FactChecking Trump’s Coronavirus Press Conference appeared first on FactCheck.org.
