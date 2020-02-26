Global  

California monitoring 8,400 people for possible coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
California is monitoring more than 8,400 people who arrived on commercial flights for coronavirus symptoms from "points of concern," but the state lacks test kits and has been held back by federal testing rules, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.
 California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S. from unknown origin. Anne Makovec reports. (2/27/20)

