Klaus Stoertebecker RT @KimDotcom: Extradition Judge Baraitser is openly showing her bias against Assange by not letting a non-violent intellectual sit with hi… 28 minutes ago Ladywhitepeace RT @AusIndiMedia: After Day 4 of the extradition hearing against Julian Assange one thing has become abundantly clear: the judge is turning… 39 minutes ago Sandra Searle Julian Assange, the Glass Cage and Heaven in a Rage: Day Four of Extradition Hearings https://t.co/YqEZrpTNB0 via @AusIndiMedia 45 minutes ago Alan Redmile Julian Assange, the Glass Cage and Heaven in a Rage: Day Four of Extradition Hearings https://t.co/vPIbUGGaxT via @AusIndiMedia 1 hour ago The News Chronicle Julian Assange, the Glass Cage and Heaven in a Rage: Day Four of Extradition Hearings https://t.co/e3iDtDjOmd via @The News Chronicle 1 hour ago Bring Assange Home RT @assange_home: Being held in a glass cage is inhumane. Julian Assange has been unable to participate in the UK Court hearing of the #Ass… 2 hours ago Tony Francis Julian Assange, the Glass Cage and Heaven in a Rage: Day Four of Extradition Hearings https://t.co/tj6gqQdRnR via @AusIndiMedia 2 hours ago William Bowles Julian Assange, the Glass Cage and Heaven in a Rage: Day Four of Extradition Hearings https://t.co/g43e4FeH2T https://t.co/4pZ0zQaQo4 2 hours ago