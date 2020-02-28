Global  

UAE Tour cancelled after two riders test for coronavirus

Khaleej Times Friday, 28 February 2020
A total of 24 Italian cyclists started the race in the UAE.
The UAE Tour was abandoned Thursday after two Italian cyclists tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Organisers on Thursday night made the decision to cancel the final two stages of the UAE Tour after two Italian members of race staff fell ill with the virus
