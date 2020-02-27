Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > British court blocks Heathrow Airport expansion on environmental grounds

British court blocks Heathrow Airport expansion on environmental grounds

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
LONDON — Britain’s Court of Appeal issued a landmark ruling Thursday that stymied plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport in London, declaring that the government illegally neglected its commitments to reduce carbon emissions and protect the planet from dangerously high temperatures. The ruling, among the first in the world to measure a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Reactions outside court as Heathrow lose third runway ruling

Reactions outside court as Heathrow lose third runway ruling 01:38

 Campaigners celebrated outside the High Court in London on Thursday after winning a Court of Appeal ruling over plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport on environmental grounds. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Hillingdon Council Leader Ray Puddifoot, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and barrister...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Heathrow expansion grounded over climate considerations [Video]Heathrow expansion grounded over climate considerations

Britain's commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change trumps government airports policy, a court has ruled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision [Video]McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Mayor of London call for the Government to abandon its plans for Heathrow Airport's third runway. In a summary of the ruling, Lord Justice Lindblom told a packed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.K. Court Blocks Heathrow Airport Expansion on Environmental Grounds

The Court of Appeal called plans for a third runway unlawful because the government had not taken its climate change commitments into account.
NYTimes.com

Climate activists jubilant as expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport blocked

The planned expansion of London's Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on environmental grounds by a court on Thursday, a ruling that could sink the $18...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24BBC Local NewsBBC NewsDeutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Q_Review_

Q Review Court of Appeal blocks Heathrow expansion, no new third runway! What happens now for businesses and travellers? Bor… https://t.co/DuqgYxgUSn 5 hours ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather British court blocks Heathrow Airport expansion on #CLIMATE grounds https://t.co/6w1o7OMXDc #GlobalWarming #climatechange 10 hours ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino British court blocks Heathrow Airport expansion on #CLIMATE grounds https://t.co/F0dsBTSNKo #GPWX #GlobalWarming #climatechange 10 hours ago

HPHarvey

Paul Harvey Meanwhile, British court blocks Heathrow expansion on climate grounds. https://t.co/DxWRZK8Oxu 11 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World British court blocks controversial plans for third runway at Heathrow Airport on environmental grounds https://t.co/4aIycAEUsf 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.