Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015

Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015

New Zealand Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015President Donald Trump's choice of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation's response to the new coronavirus threat is bringing renewed scrutiny to the former governor's handling of an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana when...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force 00:52

 President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info [Video]Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation&apos;s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus [Video]Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Pence was criticized for his handling of Indiana’s HIV outbreak. He will lead the U.S. coronavirus response.

Vice President Mike Pence's record as a lawmaker and his handling of a major public-health crisis during his time as governor of Indiana is being looked at after...
Seattle Times

Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response, critics point out his handling of HIV outbreak

Critics have faulted Pence for what they call his slow and inadequate response to the a 2015 HIV outbreak in Indiana.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.