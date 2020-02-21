Global  

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria’s Idlib

Hindu Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Dozens more soldiers were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkish Hatay -- bordering Syria -- said on Friday.
News video: Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes 00:32

 An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed [Video]Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed

Deadly air attacks come a day after President Erdogan warned of an imminent Turkish military offensive in Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. says it stands by Turkey after attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria

The United States is very concerned about a reported attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib region and it stands by its NATO ally Turkey, the U.S. State...
Reuters Also reported by •MENAFN.comSBSReuters IndiaSeattle Times

Turkish army retaliates against 'all known' Syrian government targets

The Turkish army is retaliating with artillery fire at Syrian government targets in Syria after an airstrike killed 22 Turkish soldiers in the northwestern Idlib...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

brotherlogan

BK Logan RT @BasedPoland: BREAKING: 1st migrants allowed to cross #Syria-#Turkey border after Turkey tonight decided to play the migrant wild-card… 3 seconds ago

ilyasaksoy1975

Dava Adamı🇹🇷 RT @trtworld: #BREAKING: Nine Turkish soldiers killed in air strike by Assad regime in Idlib, northwestern Syria – AA https://t.co/mj0KtlH4… 12 seconds ago

99bama

Chad Stegall RT @AFP: #BREAKING US demands Syria, Russia end "despicable" offensive after Turkish soldiers killed https://t.co/fkDg0v9bSL 12 seconds ago

carsinogenic

carsinogenic RT @AJEnglish: 22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian gov't air raid in Idlib https://t.co/USJa3FBWup 18 seconds ago

MadMontesaurus

Steve Monteith RT @haaretzcom: This marks the single largest death toll in a day of Turkish soldiers in Idlib, which is the last opposition stronghold htt… 22 seconds ago

KhatirPMLN

Samiullah Khatir RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Syrian sources reporting that 34 Turkish soldiers have been killed in airstrike in northern Syria 29 seconds ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 RT @Joyce_Karam: BREAKING: Twitter Blocked in #Turkey acc. to netblocks since 20 min. ago. Follows reports of 34 Turkish Soldiers killed… 35 seconds ago

ABrightwel1

(((Khoni’sCircles))) RT @lapinesque: Easy to forget I'm in a Syrian Twitter bubble, so for my friends back home: Russia and/or the Syrian Air Force just killed… 44 seconds ago

