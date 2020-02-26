Global  

Nations increasingly fearful of coronavirus pandemic and resulting global recession

France 24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical equipment and investors took flight in expectation of a global recession.
 C.D.C warns of global pandemic and larger US outbreak.

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic; global recession forecast

Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical...
Reuters

World stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears

World share markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would...
Reuters Also reported by •Business InsiderFrance 24

