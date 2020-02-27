Global  

Pence's Office Will Reportedly Review Government Coronavirus Messaging

Newsy Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Pence's Office Will Reportedly Review Government Coronavirus MessagingWatch VideoVice President Mike Pence's office is reportedly now in charge of overseeing all government messaging related to the coronavirus.

People familiar with the matter told The New York Times government health officials and scientists will have to clear public statements and appearances about the coronavirus with the...
News video: Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info 00:47

 US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, Pence quickly announced that Dr. Deborah L. Birx to be the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House. Meanwhile, Health and...

Vice President Pence bulks up Coronavirus Task Force with medical and economic experts

On the first day as the new leader of the U.S. government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced a number of...
TechCrunch Also reported by •NYTimes.comDenver Post

