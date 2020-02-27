29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
Friday, 28 February 2020 () An air strike by Syrian government forces killed 29 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said Friday, marking the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.The deaths...
Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.
An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of... Reuters Also reported by •SBS •France 24 •Reuters India
You Might Like
Tweets about this
EPHILLIPS RT @VOANews: ▶️An airstrike by Syrian government forces killed 33 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said.
👉33 Turki… 45 seconds ago
WFMY News 2 The casualties mark the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since Ankara first intervened in Syria in 201… https://t.co/zkPLtCDOrJ 14 minutes ago
KEOLIZ NATO in urgent talks after 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria: Ambassadors from the NATO military alliance were to h… https://t.co/t1eVv7jPsL 14 minutes ago
Trippple1 29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike – Times of India https://t.co/8oUnRad6PE 20 minutes ago
セイバードッグ@グラブルデレマス RT @RALee85: Important to emphasize that on the same day that a Russian or Syrian (highly likely Russian) air strike killed at least 33 Tur… 20 minutes ago
Doctr 29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike - Times of India https://t.co/CI7DDHfGCZ 37 minutes ago
Neil RT @NewsHour: It was the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016. https://t.co/z1y9W8w5b5 39 minutes ago
Corby Waste RT @AP: Nearly two dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces a Turkish official says. The deaths in n… 42 minutes ago