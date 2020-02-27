Global  

29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

New Zealand Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strikeAn air strike by Syrian government forces killed 29 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said Friday, marking the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.The deaths...
News video: Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe 01:30

 Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes [Video]Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

22 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official said early Friday 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces. Rahmi Dogan, the...
Seattle Times

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib killed 22 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSFrance 24Reuters India

