29 Turkish soldiers killed by airstrike in northeastern Syria

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Marking the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.
Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed [Video]Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed

Deadly air attacks come a day after President Erdogan warned of an imminent Turkish military offensive in Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published

Turkey will strike Syrian forces if Turkish soldiers are hurt: Erdogan [Video]Turkey will strike Syrian forces if Turkish soldiers are hurt: Erdogan

Turkey's military will set aside past ceasefire agreements to strike Syrian government forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is hurt, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published


Airstrike in Syria's Idlib province kills 22 Turkish soldiers

An airstrike in Syria's Idlib province on Friday has killed 22 Turkish soldiers according to Turkish officials, prompting an emergency security meeting in...
SBS Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesFrance 24

Turkey says 2 soldiers killed in Syrian airstrike in Idlib

Turkey says 2 soldiers killed in Syrian airstrike in IdlibTurkey says two of its army soldiers have been killed in an airstrike launched by the Syrian army in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the last militant...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.caNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsReutersFrance 24

Stupid__Kant

StupidKant RT @BasedPoland: BREAKING: 1st migrants allowed to cross #Syria-#Turkey border after Turkey tonight decided to play the migrant wild-card… 52 seconds ago

oscartigre2019

Oscartigre2019 RT @ELINTNews: #UPDATE: Overnight the number of Turkish soldiers killed due to airstrike in Idlib rose to 33 1 minute ago

eneskilic417

Enes KILIÇ RT @BBCBreaking: More than 20 Turkish soldiers killed by Syrian forces in Idlib airstrike, officials say https://t.co/gvKeLiiTQE 3 minutes ago

aikaterinikou

aikaterinikou RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Reports that a large number of Turkish soldiers have been killed in airstrike in northern Syria 3 minutes ago

MRadousch

Гречаники RT @lilygrutcher: Russian accounts mocking of Turkish soldiers killed by Russian airstrike yesterday. 3 minutes ago

AnnaDumiczArt

Anna Dumicz RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Turkish official confirms that 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in airstrike in northern Syria 3 minutes ago

megamind_74

shokouh ⁦🇮🇷⁩ RT @Brave_313: A large number of #Turkish soldiers were killed in a #Russian airstrike. #Idlib https://t.co/KXtPaZMJLN 4 minutes ago

BModulator

blackwater modulator https://t.co/De9KecOnMW IT WAS THE NATOS TRAINED KILLER STRIKE 4 minutes ago

