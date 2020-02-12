29 Turkish soldiers killed by airstrike in northeastern Syria

StupidKant RT @BasedPoland: BREAKING: 1st migrants allowed to cross #Syria-#Turkey border after Turkey tonight decided to play the migrant wild-card… 52 seconds ago Oscartigre2019 RT @ELINTNews: #UPDATE: Overnight the number of Turkish soldiers killed due to airstrike in Idlib rose to 33 1 minute ago Enes KILIÇ RT @BBCBreaking: More than 20 Turkish soldiers killed by Syrian forces in Idlib airstrike, officials say https://t.co/gvKeLiiTQE 3 minutes ago aikaterinikou RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Reports that a large number of Turkish soldiers have been killed in airstrike in northern Syria 3 minutes ago Гречаники RT @lilygrutcher: Russian accounts mocking of Turkish soldiers killed by Russian airstrike yesterday. 3 minutes ago Anna Dumicz RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Turkish official confirms that 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in airstrike in northern Syria 3 minutes ago shokouh ⁦🇮🇷⁩ RT @Brave_313: A large number of #Turkish soldiers were killed in a #Russian airstrike. #Idlib https://t.co/KXtPaZMJLN 4 minutes ago blackwater modulator https://t.co/De9KecOnMW IT WAS THE NATOS TRAINED KILLER STRIKE 4 minutes ago