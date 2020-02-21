Global  

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib province kills 33 Turkish soldiers

SBS Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
An airstrike by Syrian government forces in northwest Idlib region killed 33 Turkish soldiers and wounded others, a Turkish official says.
News video: Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes 00:32

 An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed [Video]Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed

Deadly air attacks come a day after President Erdogan warned of an imminent Turkish military offensive in Idlib.

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib killed 22 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of...
Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of...
daado13

Yasin Abdullahi RT @jseldin: Developing: #Turkey calls US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien after airstrike by pro-#Syria regime forces kills 22 Tur… 6 minutes ago

PCEGaucher

Philippe Gaucher RT @ClintWarren6: The Turkish troops were acting inside “combat formations” of jihadist militants in Syria’s Idlib Province when they were… 7 minutes ago

Twitler007

#WeLoveYouMODIji🌈 RT @ChowkidarKim: Turkish troops were acting inside “combat units” with jihadist militants in Idlib province when they were targeted by a S… 7 minutes ago

moha__barakat

Mohamad Barakat RT @anadoluagency: Defense Minister Akar went to border between Turkey and Syria following a security meeting convened by Turkey’s presiden… 10 minutes ago

FrenkieMark

Frenkie Mark RT @ahmadalissa: #Syria: At least 30 #Turkish occpation soldiers killed in #Idlib province by an airstrike and tens injured. #Erdogan himse… 11 minutes ago

ChowkidarKim

Indian Kim Jong Un Turkish troops were acting inside “combat units” with jihadist militants in Idlib province when they were targeted… https://t.co/Orz1yEtMi6 13 minutes ago

ClintWarren6

Clint Warren The Turkish troops were acting inside “combat formations” of jihadist militants in Syria’s Idlib Province when they… https://t.co/FIqnhwyoC5 14 minutes ago

1234kdmcnejss

Ibo Guvendi RT @anewscomtr: An airstrike carried out by the Assad regime forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region martyred at least 33 Turkish troop… 18 minutes ago

