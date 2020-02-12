Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike

Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike

Khaleej Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
It was the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UN warns of 'bloodbath' as Syria fighting escalates [Video]UN warns of 'bloodbath' as Syria fighting escalates

Turkey's president to phone Russian counterpart as fighting in Syria threatens nearly one million trapped civilians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Syria's army pushes into Idlib province [Video]Syria's army pushes into Idlib province

Syrian forces backed by Russian fighter jets retake key government positions as Turkey’s Erdogan warns of swift revenge if more Turkish troops are attacked.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strikeAn air strike by Syrian government forces killed 29 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said Friday, marking the largest death toll for...
New Zealand Herald

Turkey says 2 soldiers killed in Syrian airstrike in Idlib

Turkey says 2 soldiers killed in Syrian airstrike in IdlibTurkey says two of its army soldiers have been killed in an airstrike launched by the Syrian army in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the last militant...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

SilphielAndara

Silphiel RT @smmsyria: #Turkey raises death toll from Syrian airstrike on its forces in northwest #Syria to 33 killed #Idlib https://t.co/pKn2xm6equ 8 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike https://t.co/9d3zhV5dlN 12 minutes ago

kimosim

Kim Simpson RT @seattletimes: Turkey has raised the death toll from a Syrian government airstrike on its forces in northwestern Syria the day before to… 12 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike: 2020-02-28T06:10:35Z ANKARA, Turkey (… https://t.co/1y6dv85Sur 15 minutes ago

smmsyria

SMM Syria #Turkey raises death toll from Syrian airstrike on its forces in northwest #Syria to 33 killed #Idlib https://t.co/pKn2xm6equ 16 minutes ago

msolis1982

M. A. Solis 🌵🦜🤬 RT @bmroue: #Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike #Syria #Idlib #سوريا #ادلب (from @AP) https://t.co/z9LkzQrC1A 17 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Turkey has raised the death toll from a Syrian government airstrike on its forces in northwestern Syria the day bef… https://t.co/GzARME4WnX 19 minutes ago

sunbrk

sun.mv Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike https://t.co/bePOKdsxPR 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.