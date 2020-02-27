Global  

COVID-19 HongKong Patient’s Pet Dog Tests Positive for Coronavirus

HNGN Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
COVID-19 HongKong Patient’s Pet Dog Tests Positive for CoronavirusA dog owned by a confirmed coronavirus patient tested “weak positive” for the virus but has not shown any symptoms yet.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: 1st U.S. Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus Without Traveling

1st U.S. Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus Without Traveling 02:33

 Doctors are trying to figure out how a patient in the U.S. contracted the coronavirus without traveling abroad. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six [Video]Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41


Coronavirus Patient’s Pet Dog Tests Positive for ‘Low Level’ of Virus


TIME Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersSBSMid-DayRTTNewsIndiaTimesIndependent

Korea cases top 2,000, Italy 500, pet dog infected: Virus update

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed 2,000, and those in Italy 500. Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. New cases...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Khaleej Times

RealJMB1

RealJMB #PUBLICHEALTH: the #dog of #HongKong #Covid19 patient tests ‘weak positive’. More tests will be conducted to see if… https://t.co/KUjD8BXT1X 44 minutes ago

HongKong

Hong Kong News Coronavirus: dog of Hong Kong Covid-19 patient tests ‘weak positive’ https://t.co/HbLEDOIOGE 2 hours ago

HNGNcom

HNGN COVID-19 HongKong Patient’s Pet Dog Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/DPoxEvHYAt https://t.co/KxrI9uesdE 2 hours ago

29Sinclair

Tricia S. RT @MashableSEA: A COVID-19 patient's dog was found to have traces of the virus. #covid19 #hongkong #dog https://t.co/6XVI8HPzgF 4 hours ago

MashableSEA

Mashable Southeast Asia A COVID-19 patient's dog was found to have traces of the virus. #covid19 #hongkong #dog https://t.co/6XVI8HPzgF 4 hours ago

BrianRhoadsHK

Brian Rhoads Coronavirus: Dog of #HongKong Covid-19 patient tests ‘weak positive’ for #coronavirus https://t.co/YFZhrfLLJe via @scmpnews 10 hours ago

