China's duck army not coming to rescue Pakistan from locust swarms
Friday, 28 February 2020 () China Agricultural University professor Zhang Long, who is in Pakistan as part of an expert delegation to help it deal with the locust problem, rejected that idea of the duck army coming to the rescue. According to Zhang, ducks are not suited for the climatic and geographical condition of Pakistan, which is dry and has warm deserts.
