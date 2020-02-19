Global  

China's duck army not coming to rescue Pakistan from locust swarms

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
China Agricultural University professor Zhang Long, who is in Pakistan as part of an expert delegation to help it deal with the locust problem, rejected that idea of the duck army coming to the rescue. According to Zhang, ducks are not suited for the climatic and geographical condition of Pakistan, which is dry and has warm deserts.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem?

Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem? 01:02

 A report suggested 100,000 ducks were being sent to Pakistan to curtail their locust infestation. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

