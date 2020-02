CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called out her Australian counterpart at an extraordinarily abrasive joint news conference Friday for his country’s rigid policy of deporting foreign criminals to homelands they left as children. Ardern called the policy unfair and corrosive to the near-neighbors’ ties, but Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison […]



Recent related news from verified sources New Zealand PM Ardern says Australia's deportation policy is 'corrosive' Australia's deportation policy is so "corrosive" that it has soured its bilateral relationship with New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, a...

Reuters India 6 hours ago



PM Jacinda Ardern to Scott Morrison: 'Do not deport your people, and your problems' to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put the boot into her Trans-Tasman counterpart, directly challenging Scott Morrison over Australia's deportation policies."New...

New Zealand Herald 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this