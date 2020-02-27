News24.com | US patient with coronavirus of unknown origin denied test for days, sparking more fears

Global  

News24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Medical staff caring for a California woman with the first US case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin were unable to get her tested for five days because she had not travelled to outbreak-hit regions, a lawmaker has revealed.
News video: Health Officials In Northern California Say Woman Contracted Coronavirus From Unknown Origin

Health Officials In Northern California Say Woman Contracted Coronavirus From Unknown Origin 02:08

 CBS4's Frances Wang has more on the national cases and response.

