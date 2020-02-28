Global  

Chinese warship fired laser at U.S. spy plane, Navy says

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Navy said a Chinese naval destroyer lased the American P-8A Poseidon aircraft in an act the U.S. deemed unsafe and a violation of international codes and agreements.
