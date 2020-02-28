Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex > UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios 00:51

 Britain&apos;s Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans&apos; choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

When Harry met Bon Jovi [Video]When Harry met Bon Jovi

Prince Harry meets singer Bon Jovi at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:52Published

Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road [Video]Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road

Prince Harry has met Jon Bon Jovi at the famous Abbey Road Studios in west London to see a charity record being recorded by the US rocker and Invictus Games Choir. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the world famous Abbey Road Studios, where Jon Bon Jovi has been recording a charity single for the royal’s Invictus Games...
Belfast Telegraph

Harry to record track with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road for Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex will meet Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios to learn about a charity single the 80s rocker is recording for the royal’s Invictus Games...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

BonJoviTalk

BonJoviTalk RT @BBCEngland: Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios https://t.co/stecLowKjK 1 minute ago

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios 1 minute ago

anna_itsonlyme

Anna 🌸 BBC News - Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios https://t.co/gzxwjnYKHn 3 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk UK’s Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios https://t.co/7bQdUd3Cfo 3 minutes ago

Jessica_Wayne_

jessica.wayne UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios https://t.co/8RGwjKG01x https://t.co/Qa6ZQO4RvN 4 minutes ago

sahraobsessed

Sahra RT @SimonJonesNews: Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi. https://t.co/JdMfjvnvm5 6 minutes ago

NasirBabra

Babra Nasir RT @RoyalReporter: Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios. https://t.co/6J0QfAAYIs 7 minutes ago

renmiu

RMR RT @briarstewart: Prince Harry arrives and meets Bon Jovi at Abbey Road #cbc https://t.co/Y38uM7mT1Y 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.