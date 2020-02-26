Global  

Turkey wants NATO to stop Syrian army and Russia in Idlib

PRAVDA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
As many as 33 Turkish troops were killed as a result of the airstrike in Idlib province conducted by the Syrian Air Force, Anadolu news agency reports. Earlier, 29 victims of the Syria air strike were reported. The US supports Turkey in the Syrian conflict and believes that NATO should help Ankara stop the Syrian regime and Russia. According to the Daily Sabah, Turkey destroyed a convoy of Syrian troops in the east of Idlib. According to the publication, the troops that were on the M-5 international highway came under fire. Thirty-two Turkish soldiers were wounded and hospitalized. All of them are in stable condition. Spokespeople for the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military, who came under  fire of the Syrian troops on February 27, were among advancing militants. As noted, the Turkish military, according to the provided coordinates of their whereabouts, should not have come under fire of the Syrian forces. Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces did not strike the area of ​​the Syrian settlement of Behun, where Turkish soldiers were also killed. Thus, according to available information, at least 34 Turkish citizens were killed in Syria on Tursday, February 27. According to social media, however, the number of victims exceeds 100.
