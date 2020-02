Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Several thousand Muslims marched from the main mosque in Bangladesh's capital on Friday to denounce India's government for allegedly inflaming tensions between Hindus and Muslims, leading to clashes that left at least 40 dead and hundreds injured. After Friday prayers, thousands of Muslims left the Baitul Mokarram Mosque in Dhaka and