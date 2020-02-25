Global  

All Schools Close in Japan to Safeguard Students from Coronavirus Infection

HNGN Friday, 28 February 2020
All Schools Close in Japan to Safeguard Students from Coronavirus InfectionAll schools in Japan were ordered closed on Thursday, in response the COVID-19 contagion. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed concerns over the welfare of the children.
News video: Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus 01:08

 Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday. In his statement, Abe said the closures were an effort to place "priority on children’s health and safety.” Schools will likely be closed through the end of March. The...

