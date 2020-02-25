All Schools Close in Japan to Safeguard Students from Coronavirus Infection
Friday, 28 February 2020 () All schools in Japan were ordered closed on Thursday, in response the COVID-19 contagion. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed concerns over the welfare of the children.
Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday. In his statement, Abe said the closures were an effort to place "priority on children’s health and safety.” Schools will likely be closed through the end of March. The...
Schools hit by the new coronavirus in Japan called off classes Tuesday, while some other schools were asked by local education boards to consider shortening or... Japan Today Also reported by •BBC News
Tokyo (AFP) Feb 27, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged schools nationwide to close for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new... Terra Daily Also reported by •WorldNews •Reuters •France 24
